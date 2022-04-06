Telangana minister KT Rama Rao retweets P Chidambaram's jibe at Centre over price rise

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an interesting political development, TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday retweeted Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram's tweet on fuel price hike.

On April 3, Chidambaram had tweeted: "In the 8 years of Modi Government, the Central government collected Rs 26,51,919 crore as fuel taxes. There are approximately 26 crore families in India. That means from every family the Central government has collected, on average, Rs 1,00,000 as fuel tax!"

Besides, Rao also tweeted on Tuesday: "Who says GDP is not going up? Thank You dear Modi Ji for the making this Gas Diesel & Petrol hike as a daily habit for all Indians. Am sure there will be some bright BJP folks who will tell us now that this is Modi Ji’s master strategy to promote EVs" (sic)