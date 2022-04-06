Union Minister Amit Shah accepts Telangana BJP chief's invitation for padayatra meeting

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar that he would be attending the concluding meeting of the second phase of the Praja Sangrama Yatra at Maheshwaram on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The yatra would resume from April 14, Ambedkar Jayanti, in Jogulamba Gadwal district.

Sanjay, along with other party leaders held separate meetings with Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda in New Delhi on Tuesday, to discuss various issues concerning the State. The party's national leaders were also invited to participate in the second phase of the Praja Sangrama Yatra that would be held for 20 days.

Shah has agreed to attend the concluding meeting that is scheduled to be held in Maheshwaram. Meanwhile, Nadda has also assured that he will attend the Praja Sangrama Yatra as per his convenience.