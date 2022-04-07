STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

8 per cent population in Telangana is diabetic, even more have hypertension: Apollo Hospitals survey

Telangana is one of the states in India with a high prevalence of both hypertension and diabetes, found the Apollo Hospital’s Health of the Nation report released on Wednesday.

Published: 07th April 2022 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

Early duration and mild diabetes can be managed with only lifestyle modifications which includes a healthy diet and regular physical activity.

Representational image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana is one of the states in India with a high prevalence of both hypertension and diabetes, found the Apollo Hospital's Health of the Nation report released on Wednesday.

According to the report, diabetes prevalence in Telangana falls in the category of more than 8 per cent, which is the highest density in the country. Seven other states fall in this category. This prevalence can be gauged against the national average which is 7 per cent.

In terms of hypertension, the prevalence is in the second worst category at 8.18-11 per cent when the national average is at 8 per cent. The results were arrived at by a combination of data sets including Apollo’s medical history data, lab values and AI models. 

Explaining that the data indicates a national prevalence for diabetes of around 7 per cent, over 8 per cent for hypertension, and around 2 per cent for CoPD & asthma, Dr Prathap C Reddy, chairman of Apollo Hospitals Group said, these huge numbers will increase the burden of disease and impact growth. 

"As we emerge from the shadow of COVID-19, it is imperative to bring the focus back on the pandemic of Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs), a focus that faced a disruption impacting diagnosis and treatment for millions of patients. In India, NCDs kill 6 million every year of which around 23 per cent are between 30-70 years of age," Dr Reddy said.

56 per cent have at least one NCD

The Health of the Nation study further looks at corporate employee data of about 35,000 people, where the average prevalence of at least one NCD in employees is about 56 per cent. The NCD risk factors of high cholesterol is prevalent in 48 per cent of employees and obesity in 18 per cent of employees. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Health of the Nation report Apollo Hospital diabetes Hypertension Telangana health report
India Matters
Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)
Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh among Congress top minds to bid goodbye to Rajya Sabha
Representational image (File Photo | Express)
Lemons at Rs 190 per kg in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati and Nellore bring tears to consumers
Illus; Express
Kerala techies in grip of lifestyle diseases
For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)
Cheaper fuel in Karnataka drives fuel stations in Kerala's Kasaragod to the brink

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp