Dismiss Ministers who blocked highways: BJP to Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP senior leader Nallu Indrasena Reddy on Wednesday demanded Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to dismiss Ministers who have perpetrated breach of trust by not standing by their constitutional oath and blocking National Highways in the State causing inconvenience to ambulances ferrying patients and the general public.

Addressing the media at BJP party office on Wednesday, Indrasena Reddy warned that as per a Kerala High Court judgment, if the State government doesn't take action, courts have the authority to do so.

Pointing out that the attorney representing the State government had submitted in the High Court on Wednesday that no permission was taken for the blockade of roads by the TRS, the BJP leader demanded the police department to file cases against people’s representatives and TRS workers who staged protests on the highways without permission.

Indrasena Reddy also showed an old video clip in which the Chief Minister is seen announcing that Rythu Samithis would procure paddy and maize if middlemen failed to offer minimum support price to the farmers, and that a mechanism would be in place for procurement thro-ugh the Samithi.

He hen wondered why the Chief Minister failed to stand by his word.