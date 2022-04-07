STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Dismiss Ministers who blocked highways: BJP to Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Addressing the media at BJP party office on Wednesday, Indrasena Reddy warned that as per a Kerala High Court judgment,

Published: 07th April 2022 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

Former BJP MLA N Indrasena Reddy

Former BJP MLA Nallu Indrasena Reddy (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP senior leader Nallu Indrasena Reddy on Wednesday demanded Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to dismiss Ministers who have perpetrated breach of trust by not standing by their constitutional oath and blocking National Highways in the State causing inconvenience to ambulances ferrying patients and the general public.

Addressing the media at BJP party office on Wednesday, Indrasena Reddy warned that as per a Kerala High Court judgment, if the State government doesn't take action, courts have the authority to do so.

Pointing out that the attorney representing the State government had submitted in the High Court on Wednesday that no permission was taken for the blockade of roads by the TRS, the BJP leader demanded the police department to file cases against people’s representatives and TRS workers who staged protests on the highways without permission. 

Indrasena Reddy also showed an old video clip in which the Chief Minister is seen announcing that Rythu Samithis would procure paddy and maize if middlemen failed to offer minimum support price to the farmers, and that a mechanism would be in place for procurement thro-ugh the Samithi.

He hen wondered why the Chief Minister failed to stand by his word.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nallu Indrasena Reddy K Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana ministers
India Matters
Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)
Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh among Congress top minds to bid goodbye to Rajya Sabha
Representational image (File Photo | Express)
Lemons at Rs 190 per kg in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati and Nellore bring tears to consumers
Illus; Express
Kerala techies in grip of lifestyle diseases
For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)
Cheaper fuel in Karnataka drives fuel stations in Kerala's Kasaragod to the brink

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp