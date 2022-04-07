'Friendly' Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan unperturbed by Telangana government's 'insults' 

VV Balakrishna By

HYDERABAD:The rift between Raj Bhavan and Pragathi Bhavan widened further on Wednesday when Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan blasted the State government for "insulting" the Raj Bhavan as well as for neglecting the infrastructure at government hospitals.

Speaking to the media in Delhi after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Governor said: "There is no reason for the State government to be (act) like that with Raj Bhavan. I am not perturbed by the way the government is treating the Governor. I will move forward and do not care for violation of protocols. I am a lady Governor and a friendly Governor," she averred.

For the record, during her one-on-one meeting with the Prime Minister, the Governor submitted a report on political situation and also discussed the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the State.

Issues like paddy procurement, the widening rift between Raj Bhavan and Pragathi Bhavan might have also figured in the meeting at the Prime Minister's office in the Parliament. The Governor, however, said that she was "not giving any report card to the Prime Minister".

The differences between Raj Bhavan and the Chief Minister's Office first cropped up back in August, 2021 when the Governor held back a file related to the nomination of Padi Kaushik Reddy to the Legislative Council under Governor's quota.

Subsequently, she made critical remarks against the State government more than half a dozen times. The ruling TRS party leaders were sore over the Governor frequently giving interviews to the media and openly criticising the functioning of the government.

During her interaction with the media in Delhi, the Governor said that she did not approve Kaushik Reddy's candidature under Governor's quota as he did not fit for the nomination under service quota. She said that her decision was not political and purely based on the provisions of the Constitution.

She recalled that earlier, she had accepted the nomination of two MLCs under the Governor's quota. She further stated that the Governor's office should not be insulted for the mere reason that the Raj Bhavan rejected the recommendation of a candidate under Governor's quota.

Expressing disappointment over the violation of protocols, she said that Collector and Superintendent of Police too were not coming to receive her. But, the Governor hastened to add that she would leave it to the people of the State to decide. It may be recalled that when the Governor recently visited Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, the local officials including temple executive officer were not present.

No official received her at the temple. Though the Governor extended an invitation to the CM, Ministers and officials for Uagadi festivities at Raj Bhavan on April 1, no one from the ruling party turned up. Only BJP MLAs were present at the function.

When an official Ugadi programme was held at Pragathi Bhavan on April 2, the CMO did not invite the Governor. It may be recalled that the Governor launched complaint box Raj Bhavan on January 1, inviting the people to pour out their grievances.

The Raj Bhavan was sending the complaints to the officials concerned and trying to resolve issues. The Governor also announced that she would conduct Praja Darbars to directly interact with the people.

It may be recalled that during this year's Republic Day, she read out her own speech. "The State government never gave a report to me. How can I praise or pin point the government without a report," she said.

She also recalled how a patient at Warangal MGM Hospital was bitten by rodents and died later. "Right from the beginning, I have been advising the government to improve infrastructure in government hospitals," she said.

Ready for discussion

The Governor, however, said that she was neither an egoistic nor a controversial person. "“I may leave the State and another person may come as Governor. My point is that the Governor should be given due respect and not Tamilisai Soundararajan as an individual," she said.

She added that she was ready for a discussion with the CM as she was a friendly person. She said that she was working for the benefit of the people and wanted to maintain good relations with the government.

Widening gulf