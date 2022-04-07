Governor is a BJP leader, made political remarks: Telangana Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's comments made in Delhi on Wednesday as "political", Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy described the former as a "BJP leader".

Speaking to reporters, the Minister said that the government did not follow protocol as the Governor recently visited the Yadadri temple as a BJP leader. The government would have followed the protocol if she visited the temple in her capacity as the Governor, he said.

Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao always respects persons holding Constitutional posts, he recalled that the relations between Raj Bhavan and the CMO were good when ESL Narasimhan was the Governor.

Narasimhan had no political background, he said and added that the reason for the present differences is that Tamilisai has a political background. "Those who worked as State presidents of political parties, worked as Chief Ministers or Ministers were becoming Governors on the very next day of relinquishing their office," he remarked.

Stating that it was uncalled for on the part of Governor to make comments against the State government in Delhi after meeting the Prime Minister, he also rejected her offer for a discussion. "There is no need for discussion between the Governor and the Chief Minister. Running politics from Raj Bhavan in order to develop a political party in the State would not work. Such experiments failed in other states too," he said.

He said that the State government never insulted the Governor and added that "politics is like a service and that was why the State Cabinet nominated Padi Kaushik Reddy to the Council under service category".