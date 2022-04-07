Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to set up second factory in Telangana with Rs 600 crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One of the top FMCG companies, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) will set up a second factory at Bandathimmapur Food Processing Park in Siddipet.

The company will invest Rs 600 crore in the first phase to build a state-of-the-art digitally enabled, automated smart factory that will manufacture juices, enhanced water, packaged water and sparkling beverage. It will also invest Rs 400 crore in the later stage.

HCCB and the State government have entered into an MoU for long-term strategic partnerships for capacity building in water and solid waste management and for skill-building to promote employment.

The HCCB factory at Bandathimmapur is expected to be ready for commercial production at the end of 2023. Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) has already allotted a land parcel measuring 48.53 acres to HCCB at the Food Park.

Speaking on the occasion, IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said that when a large corporation like HCCB chooses to re-invest in a state, it demonstrates the ease of doing business.

KTR requested to source localised products like mangoes from Jagtial and sweet limes for the production. He also said that State government and HCCB will collaborate to impart training for 10,000 in next two years.