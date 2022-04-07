STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to set up second plant in Telangana 

HCCB  said it will be setting up a second factory in Telangana with an investment outlay of Rs 600 crore in the first phase.

Published: 07th April 2022 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Coco Cola( Photo | Official website)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), Coco-Cola India's bottling arm on Thursday said it will be setting up a second factory in Telangana with an investment outlay of Rs 600 crore in the first phase.

The FMCG company will be building a state-of-the-art, digitally enabled, automated, smart factory that will manufacture juices, enhanced water, packaged water, and sparkling beverages, a company release said.

HCCB and Telangana Government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for capacity building of organisations in the areas of water, solid waste management and skill-building.

HCCB's new factory that would come up at Bandathimmapur Food Processing Park, Siddipet district is expected to be ready for commercial production at the end of 2023 and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) has already allotted a land parcel measuring 48.53 acres to the firm, it further said.

Juan Pablo Rodriguez, Chief Commercial Officer, Bottling Investments Group, Coca-Cola Company and Neeraj Garg, Chairman & CEO, HCCB made the announcement in the presence of Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao. HCCB already operates a mega factory at Ameenpur in Telangana.

