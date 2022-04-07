Skyrocketing fuel prices power Congress protests across Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of a nationwide campaign against rising fuel prices and the latest power tariff hike in the State, Congress activists staged demonstrations in front of Collectorates across the State. Later they submitted representations to the district Collectors.

The protesters blamed both the State and Union governments for farmers' distress, particularly in view of the ongoing tussle over paddy procurement between the State and the Centre, which has left farmers in the lurch.

Earlier during the day, to mobilise party activists, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy held virtual meetings with district leaders. He called upon the leaders to continue the fight till the State and Union governments reduce the prices.

"Till the diesel, petrol and LPG prices are reduced and till the State government rolls back the decision to hike power tariff and till the government procures the last grain of paddy, the Congress shall continue its fight," Revanth asserted.

Responding to his call, Congress leaders and activists, holding placards and shouting slogans against the government, took out rallies and also held sit-in protests in front of Collectorates. Besides Hyderabad, demonstrations were also staged in Suryapet, Karimnagar, Warangal, Gadwal, Jangaon and other places.