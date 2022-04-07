STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Skyrocketing fuel prices power Congress protests across Telangana

The protesters blamed both the State and Union governments for farmers' distress, particularly in view of the ongoing tussle over paddy procurement between the State and the Centre.

Published: 07th April 2022 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 03:50 AM   |  A+A-

Congress workers protest at Rangareddy district collectorate

Congress workers protest at Rangareddy district collectorate. (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  As part of a nationwide campaign against rising fuel prices and the latest power tariff hike in the State, Congress activists staged demonstrations in front of Collectorates across the State. Later they submitted representations to the district Collectors.

The protesters blamed both the State and Union governments for farmers' distress, particularly in view of the ongoing tussle over paddy procurement between the State and the Centre, which has left farmers in the lurch.

Earlier during the day, to mobilise party activists, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy held virtual meetings with district leaders. He called upon the leaders to continue the fight till the State and Union governments reduce the prices.

"Till the diesel, petrol and LPG prices are reduced and till the State government rolls back the decision to hike power tariff and till the government procures the last grain of paddy, the Congress shall continue its fight," Revanth asserted.

Responding to his call, Congress leaders and activists, holding placards and shouting slogans against the government, took out rallies and also held sit-in protests in front of Collectorates. Besides Hyderabad, demonstrations were also staged in Suryapet, Karimnagar, Warangal, Gadwal, Jangaon and other places. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Telangana Congress Congress protests
India Matters
Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)
Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh among Congress top minds to bid goodbye to Rajya Sabha
Representational image (File Photo | Express)
Lemons at Rs 190 per kg in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati and Nellore bring tears to consumers
Illus; Express
Kerala techies in grip of lifestyle diseases
For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)
Cheaper fuel in Karnataka drives fuel stations in Kerala's Kasaragod to the brink

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp