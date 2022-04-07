World Forestry Congress to display officer's blog on Telangana's Haritha Haram programme

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana's Haritha Haram programme will be recognised in the World Forestry Congress that will be held between May 2 and 6. Also, a specific blog written by senior forest officer P Mohan Chandra will be showcased there.

The officer had written the blog for a competition held by WFC wherein he wrote about "Resilience and better life with urban forests in Hyderabad". It was adjudged to be among the top three blogs.

"The idea of adopting a block sounds innovative. It is interesting and well-described," said one of the jurors about the blog's description wherein Chandra highlighted how Hyderabad increased its forest cover from 33.15 sq km to 81.81 sq km which is a whopping 147 per cent increase.