1.81 lakh quintal rice missing from mills: Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh to CM KCR

Singh said that the State government purchasing power at a higher cost, owing discoms Rs 50,000 crore and the economic bankruptcy created by mismanagement of the government is no excuse.

Published: 08th April 2022 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh said the CM is reminded of SC, ST, and BCs only when there is a byelection.

Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, BJP MLA T Raja Singh on Thursday demanded the State government to conduct an inquiry into the discrepancies and shortage of 1.81 lakh quintal of rice from mills, the report of which was submitted to the Civil Supplies department by FCI officials. 

He also urged the State government not to put Rs 6,000 crore burden on the people by hiking power charges. Singh said that the State government purchasing power at a higher cost, owing discoms Rs 50,000 crore and the economic bankruptcy created by mismanagement of the government is no excuse to raise power tariffs.

