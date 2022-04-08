2017 Tollywood drugs case: 'Give ED all data', HC tells Telangana government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious note of the Telangana government's failure in furnishing necessary information to the Enforcement Directorate pertaining to the investigation into the use of drugs by Tollywood celebrities in 2017, the Telangana High Court on Thursday asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Prohibition and Excise director Sarfaraz Ahmed to respond to the notices within 10 days.

The direction was given in a contempt case filed by the ED against the government for not furnishing information pertaining to the Tollywood drugs case in which 12 people were allegedly involved.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma on February 19, 2022, directed the State government and Excise Department to furnish the FIR copy, chargesheet, call data and digital records to the ED within one month while entrusting it the investigation of the case. The court also gave liberty to the ED to approach it in case of non-co-mpliance by the government.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy had filed a PIL in 2017 when he was a TDP MLA seeking a CBI probe into the investigation into the drugs case in which Tollywood actors and other high profile persons were involved.