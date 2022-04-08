STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Court reserves orders in AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi's hate speech case

AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi

AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Sessions Judge for Trial of Criminal Cases relating to MPs and MLAs at Hyderabad on Thursday reserved orders on the alleged hate speech of AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi. The special court may pronounce its orders on April 12. 

The police had booked a suo moto case under IPC Sections 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy), 153-A (promoting enmity betw-een two groups on the basis of religion), 295-A, 298 and 188. The AIMIM had conducted a public meeting on December 22, 2012 in Nirmal town. 

During his speech, Akbaruddin allegedly uttered provocative words and used language deemed to promote enmity against a particular religion. He is also charged with giving a speech provoking the people to fight against the democratically elected government.

AIMIM Akbaruddin Owaisi hate speech
