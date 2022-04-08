STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Former IAS officer PK Mohanty's VRS amidst bifurcation exercise a joke on system, Telangana HC told

His voluntary retirement had a cascading effect on the distribution of all India Service Officers between the two States, Murthy said.

Published: 08th April 2022 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

Former IAs officer PK Mohanty

Former IAs officer PK Mohanty (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Counsel for Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday told the High Court that PK Mohanty applied for voluntary retirement in the middle of the division exercise on June 1, 2014, to avoid being included in the list of officers to be divided between the two States.

Senior counsel DV Seetarama Murthy, appearing for Somesh Kumar, submitted to the court that Mohanty had retired on February 28, 2014, four months prior to bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, but was given four months extension which was to end on June 30. However, he opted for VRS in the midst of the division exercise.

Murthy told the bench headed by Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and S Nanda that the voluntary retirement of Mohanty as the last Chief Secretary of undivided Andhra Pradesh a day before the bifurcation of the State was a joke played on the system. 

His voluntary retirement had a cascading effect on the distribution of all India Service Officers between the two States, Murthy said. He said that Mohanty's voluntary retirement was absurd and a person who is on an extended service taking VRS is illogical and against the basic principles of service law. 

The bench was hearing a batch of cases filed by the IAS and IPS officers aggrieved with the methods followed while dividing the cadre. Mohanty sitting in the Pratyush Sinha committee to oversee the division exercise was another flaw, as his inclusion in this advisory panel vitiated the entire process, Murthy said. He argued that the entire set of guidelines was illegal. 

Mohanty, was one of the members of the Pratyush Sinha Committee, despite the fact that his daughter Swetha Mohanty and son-in-law also being on the list of officers to be allocated between the two states. Under these circumstances the Centre continued Mohanty as a member of the panel was a blatant violation of the guidelines, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PK Mohanty Somesh Kumar VRS Telangana High Court
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp