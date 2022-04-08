Four women farm labourers killed, 20 injured in road accident at Telangana's Hanumakonda

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: In a horrific accident, four women farm labourers were killed and 20 others injured when a truck rammed the auto trolley they were travelling in, at Mandaripeta outskirts in Shayampet Mandal of Hanamkonda district on Friday.

The victims were identified as B Renuka (45), P Manjula (45) D Vimala (50) and A Komuramma (52), all residents of Pathipaka village in Shayampet mandal. The severely injured labourers were shifted to the MGM Hospital for treatment.

According to the Shayampet sub-inspector (SI) E Veerabhadram, 25 women labourers were travelling in the trolley to a field to pick red chilli in Mulugupalli village in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. When they reached Mandaripeta village, a truck coming from the opposite direction rammed the trolley.

The impact was such that the trolley was left a mangled heap and the four women dead on the spot. Eight other women received grievous injuries while the rest comparatively minor ones. They were shifted to MGM Hospital, Warangal for treatment, said Veerabhadram.

Three teams have been deployed to intercept the vehicle which has been identified with the help of CCTV footage, the SI said. Hanamkonda district Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu rushed to the MGM Hospital where he handed over cheques of Rs 50,000 to the family members of each of the deceased.