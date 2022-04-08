STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three women farm labourers killed in road accident at Hanumakonda

Road accident

Representational Image

By Express News Service

HANUMAKONDA: In a ghastly road accident, three women farm labourers were killed at Mandaripeta outskirts in Shayampet Mandal of Hanumakonda district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as B Renuka(45), P Manjula(45) and D Vimala(50), residents of Pattipaka village in Shyampet Mandal. The severely injured labourers were shifted to the MGM Hospital for treatment.

According to the  Shayampet Sub-inspector(SI) E Veerabhadram, a total of 30 farm women labourers going to Bhupalpally to work in a Red chilis farm from Pattipaka village met an accident at Mandaripeta village.

Eight farm women labourers were severely injured and the remaining had minor injuries and are treated at MGM Hospital, added Veerabhadram.

