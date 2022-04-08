Union Minister Piyush Goyal is a consummate liar: Telangana minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: TRS working president and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday called Union Minister Piyush Goyal a consummate liar for misleading the nation that boiled rice was not being exported outside the country at a time when one crore tonnes of boiled rice is being sent to as many as 90 countries annually.

Addressing a Rythu Deeksha here, Rama Rao slammed Goyal for humiliating Telangana and its people. "On several occasions, he made superciliary comments on Telangana people. Very recently he touched their raw nerve that they should begin eating broken rice (a byproduct that is obtained when Rabi-rice is converted into raw rice instead of boiled rice)," the Minister said.

The Minster predicted the downfall of the BJP sooner than later if its leaders continue to rub the people on the wrong side with their snide and snobbish comments. At the venue of the meeting, a huge screen was set up on which the statements of the Prime Minister, Union Ministers and BJP MP Bandi Sanjay were flashed on what they said about farmers’ welfare and what they were doing now.

"The Prime Minister had made a lofty promise that he would double the income of farmers but has it happened? On the contrary, the Centre was cheating the farmers, pushing them into huge losses by refusing to procure Rabi paddy," Rama Rao said.

He slammed the BJP for the steep increase in prices of fuel, including LPG. "If anyone questions, one is being branded as anti-national," Rama Rao said.

Centre has crosses all limits of bias against Telangana, alleges TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha

TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Thursday accused the Union government of crossing all limits of bias against Telangana. Kavitha tweeted: "The Union Govt has crossed all the limits of biases towards Telangana. TRS Party under leadership of CM KCR Garu - will not back down about our farmers, their hard work & harvest. The Modi Govt must come forward & procure every grain of paddy from our farmers #AntiFarmerBJP (sic)."

In another tweet, she wrote: "In the year 2020, Hyderabad witnessed one of the worst natural calamity - a series of floods. The State Govt under CM Sri KCR stood like a wall for the people and our only hope was support from the Centre. The Centre never supported, the NDRF state-wise fund list was released and had no mention of any support to Telangana Govt during Hyderabad floods. It breaks my heart to see that the extent of Centre’s bias knows no bounds (sic)."

She said all flood-hit States received funds, but not Telangana under NDRF in 2021-22.

TRS keeps up the pressure on paddy procurement

Scores of TRS leaders, including Ministers, staged protests at all district headquarters on Thursday demanding the Union government procure the entire paddy cultivated in the State.

On Friday, TRS activists will hoist black flags on their houses and on April 11, the party will organise a massive dharna in Delhi. In Lok Sabha, TRS floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao issued a notice for the adjournment motion for a discussion on paddy procurement.