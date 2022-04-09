STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
17-year-old girl consumes poison in Telangana, dies

According to police, the girl had taken pictures with a neighbour identified as A Ajay who later kept the pictures as his WhatsApp status.

Published: 09th April 2022 03:24 AM

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A 17-year-old girl died by consuming pesticide at Kommugadem village of Thandur mandal in Mancherial district on Thursday night. She was a first year student at a polytechnic college in Hyderabad.

According to police, the girl had taken pictures with a neighbour identified as A Ajay who later kept the pictures as his WhatsApp status. When the girl found out, she requested Ajay to remove those pictures, but he refused. The girl took the extreme step thinking that Ajay, who has been booked,  tarnished her image.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 which is available 24x7)

