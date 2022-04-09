STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2-day All India VCs conference starts

Published: 09th April 2022 03:36 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A two-day all India conference of Vice-Chancellors of universities offering engineering and technology programmes hosted by JNTU held here in Hyderabad on Friday. VCs from various universities across India who participated in the conference stressed focus on technology-based courses as per the demand globally.

Delivering keynote address Chief Guest, Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder and Executive Chairman, Cyient said “There is a huge demand for engineering especially in Artificial Intelligence (AI). All technical education should focus on AI and design courses according to the need of the industry.”

He added that pandemic has created attractive jobs in the IT sector, with about 10 million jobs being created every year. University of Hyderabad V-C Prof BJ Rao emphasised that the young minds shall ignite creativity during the course. 

Addressing the gathering TSCHE chairman Prof R Limbadri said that the engineers are appearing for jobs like police constable, panchayat secretary etc. “We have to think why they are going for such jobs after engineering,” he said.

He urged the institutions to understand the need of the students and the industry and provide quality education to students. He advised engineering students not to be confused and put an effort to grab jobs in the same industry. 

