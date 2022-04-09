STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP prods Telangana government on 2017 drugs case, seeks details of action taken

Published: 09th April 2022 08:04 AM

BJP Telangana State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday demanded the State government to come clear on the action taken against those selling and consuming drugs after the high profile drugs racket busted in Hyderabad in 2017. 

Addressing media persons at the party office in Nampally, Sanjay wondered why wasn't there a single case filed against any of the suspects and no blood samples taken from anybody despite drug kingpin Kelvin revealing several names back then.

Alleging that several TRS leaders, besides close associates of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao were hand-in-glove with drug peddlers, the BJP MP expressed anguish about Hyderabad becoming a haven for drug peddlers. 

"The High Court has directed the government to hand over all the details and records of the case to the ED authorities. It has also served notices to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Excise Commissioner and Prohibition for contempt of court. Yet, the government is hesitating to submit records to the ED," he stated.

"KCR has absolutely no interest in eradicating the drugs menace because he himself is addicted to liquor and is involved in liquor mafia. His associates are bidding for wine shops even in Delhi. He just talks about drugs in review meetings, but doesn’t take any action," Sanjay alleged.

He also found fault with the ruling party for what he called 'disrespecting the institution of the Governor'. "Dr Tamilisai never talked politics. She is noncontroversial. All that she did was reject the nomination of a candidate with criminal antecedents for the MLC seat. She did not act like a rubber stamp hence KCR is disrespecting her," he said.

