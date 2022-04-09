‘Early detection of cancer is need of the hour’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cancer has become a very dangerous disease, unique research is required to detect cancer early so that there is no need to go for lengthy treatment, said president, GITAM Deemed to be University, M Bharat.He was addressing the valedictory function of the 102nd DAE BRNS-IANCAS five-day National Workshop on the topic --Application of Radioisotopes and Radiation Technologies in Agriculture and Food Preservation.