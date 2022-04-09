Hyderabad man set ablaze over argument, fighting for life

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a youngster was set ablaze by three persons in the premises of the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) at Erragadda in the city, late on Friday night.

The victim Adil (25) received more than 40 per cent burns and is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

A case is registered and a hunt is on to trace the accused, said K Saidulu, Inspector of SR Nagar police station.

According to the police report, Adil resides in the old quarters located on the IMH campus. On Friday night, he was standing near the prisoners' ward. Meanwhile, Mohammed and two others came to him and picked up an argument.

They then doused him with fuel, set him ablaze and fled away. As Adil raised an alarm, people residing in the quarters rushed to his rescue. Meanwhile, police also rushed to the spot.

Adil has been shifted to Osmania hospital for treatment.

"We are suspecting some old issues to be the motive behind the incident," said Saidulu.