Telangana Governor-CM standoff: TRS, BJP exchange war of words

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's statement that the State Legislative Assembly might have been dissolved automatically if she had not signed the file relating to the commencement of Budget session has sparked off widespread criticism on Friday.

While the ruling TRS objected to the Governor's statement, the BJP wondered whether the Governor should act as an 'agent' of TRS. The Congress, meanwhile, wanted the Governor to act tough.

During her informal chat with reporters in Delhi on Thursday, the Governor said that the State government might start the Budget session without Governor's address to the joint session of the Legislature but the Governor's nod is required for the commencement of Budget session.

When the file on Budget session reached her, there were just 15 days left in the six months mandatory period to convene the session. The Governor said that if she had not signed the file within 15 days, the Assembly might have been dissolved automatically.

However, taking strong objection to Governor's remarks, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said that the Governor should not forget what had happened after the then Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, NT Rama Rao was removed by the Governor. "The Governor should not threaten the government after meeting the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister. Tamilisai Soundararajan is behaving like a BJP worker," she said.

Political analyst Professor K Nageshwar Rao opined: "People of Telangana elected KCR’s government. Who is the Governor to send him home? People will decide who should govern them and not the Union government."

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar wondered whether the ruling party wants the Governor to act as an "agent" of the TRS to sign all files blindly. TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, on the other hand, said that the Governor, who reported to the Centre about the sorry state of affairs in universities in Telangana, should act tough using extra ordinary powers given under Section 8 of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Meanwhile, TSMDC chairman Krishank Manne tweeted an old video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when he was CM of Gujarat, in which he is seen saying that the gubernatorial posts should be apolitical.