STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana Governor-CM standoff: TRS, BJP exchange war of words

While the ruling TRS objected to the Governor's statement, the BJP wondered whether the Governor should act as an 'agent' of TRS.

Published: 09th April 2022 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo | Special arrangement)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's statement that the State Legislative Assembly might have been dissolved automatically if she had not signed the file relating to the commencement of Budget session has sparked off widespread criticism on Friday.

While the ruling TRS objected to the Governor's statement, the BJP wondered whether the Governor should act as an 'agent' of TRS. The Congress, meanwhile, wanted the Governor to act tough. 

During her informal chat with reporters in Delhi on Thursday, the Governor said that the State government might start the Budget session without Governor's address to the joint session of the Legislature but the Governor's nod is required for the commencement of Budget session.

When the file on Budget session reached her, there were just 15 days left in the six months mandatory period to convene the session. The Governor said that if she had not signed the file within 15 days, the Assembly might have been dissolved automatically. 

However, taking strong objection to Governor's remarks, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said that the Governor should not forget what had happened after the then Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, NT Rama Rao was removed by the Governor. "The Governor should not threaten the government after meeting the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister. Tamilisai Soundararajan is behaving like a BJP worker," she said.

Political analyst Professor K Nageshwar Rao opined: "People of Telangana elected KCR’s government. Who is the Governor to send him home? People will decide who should govern them and not the Union government."

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar wondered whether the ruling party wants the Governor to act as an "agent" of the TRS to sign all files blindly. TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, on the other hand, said that the Governor, who reported to the Centre about the sorry state of affairs in universities in Telangana, should act tough using extra ordinary powers given under Section 8 of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Meanwhile, TSMDC chairman Krishank Manne tweeted an old video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when he was CM of Gujarat, in which he is seen saying that the gubernatorial posts should be apolitical. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamilisai Soundararajan Governor CM standoff Governor CM tensions
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp