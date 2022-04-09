STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Top Telangana Irrigation department official urges Centre to form Krishna water sharing tribunal

Telangana Irrigation Special Chief Secretary Rajat Kumar urged the Ministry of Jal Shakti to constitute a Tribunal to share the Krishna river waters between sibling States of AP  and Telangana.

Published: 09th April 2022 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna river.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Irrigation Special Chief Secretary Rajat Kumar urged the Ministry of Jal Shakti to constitute a Tribunal to share the Krishna river waters between sibling States of Andhra Pradesh  and Telangana.

In a letter to the Jal Shakti Secretary on Friday, Rajat Kumar said, "Reference must be made immediately to KWDT-2 (Brijesh Kumar Tribunal) to finalise the fair share of Telangana in Krishna waters as per the decisions taken in the second meeting off the Apex Council."

He recalled that at the second meeting of the Apex Council it was decided to refer the mater to a Tribunal under section-3 of the Interstate River Water Disputes Act (ISRWDA), 1956. Accordingly, the State government withdrew its case in Supreme Court.

"It is submitted that as KWDGT-2 is not dissolved under section-12 of the ISRWDA, 1956, it would be appropriate to refer the complaint of TS to the said body," Rajat said.

He also added, "One of the issues being deliberated in this regard seem to be whether the reference of complaint under section 3 of ISRWDA is necessary when another reference under section 89 of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 is pending adjudication before the Tribunal. There cannot be any ambiguity on this issue. A clear judicial pronouncement with regard to scope and ambit of reference under section 89 of AP Reorganisation Act is spelt out by KWDT-2 in its order on October 19, 2016."

He added that the scope of reference under section-89 of the AP Reorganisation Act being limited, Telangana thought it appropriate that only a complaint under section-2 of ISRWDA would ensure equitable allocation of the water of river Krishna between both the successor States.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jal Shakti Ministry Rajat Kumar Krishna river Krishna river sharing Telangana Irrigation department ISRWDA 1956
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp