Veteran journalist Sanjay Kumar Jha appointed as PRO to Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Jha will serve in the post for a period of two years and he will get Rs 2 lakh per month as remuneration for his services.

Published: 09th April 2022 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM PRO

Veteran journalist Sanjay Kumar Jha (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Veteran journalist Sanjay Kumar Jha has been appointed the Public Relations Officer (PRO) to the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with Delhi as the duty station. 

Jha will serve in the post for a period of two years. He will get Rs 2 lakh per month as remuneration for his services, as per the orders issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

