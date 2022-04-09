Veteran journalist Sanjay Kumar Jha appointed as PRO to Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
Jha will serve in the post for a period of two years and he will get Rs 2 lakh per month as remuneration for his services.
Published: 09th April 2022 07:53 AM | Last Updated: 09th April 2022 07:53 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: Veteran journalist Sanjay Kumar Jha has been appointed the Public Relations Officer (PRO) to the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with Delhi as the duty station.
Jha will serve in the post for a period of two years. He will get Rs 2 lakh per month as remuneration for his services, as per the orders issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.