Bus rides now free for children with thalassemia

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The TSRTC will provide free transportation for children suffering from thalassemia, to help them reach hospital for treatment.

Disclosing this on Saturday after unveiling a poster to create awareness about the disease, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said in Khammam that thalassemia-hit children are facing problems reaching hospitals for treatment. “Keeping their problems in view, we have decided to issue bus passes to them,” the Minister said.

He said that the State government was ready to help thalassemia patients in all aspects. Puvvada assured daycare centres would be set up in headquarter hospital for children. He interacted with thalassemia children at Sankalpa volunteer organisation at VDOs Colony in the town. Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA chairman Bacchu Vijayakumar, Sankalpa founder P Anitha and others were present.