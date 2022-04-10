STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Bus rides now free for children with thalassemia

The TSRTC will provide free transportation for children suffering from thalassemia, to help them reach hospital for treatment.

Published: 10th April 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC)

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The TSRTC will provide free transportation for children suffering from thalassemia, to help them reach hospital for treatment.

Disclosing this on Saturday after unveiling a poster to create awareness about the disease, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said in Khammam that thalassemia-hit children are facing problems reaching hospitals for treatment. “Keeping their problems in view, we have decided to issue bus passes to them,” the Minister said.

He said that the State government was ready to help thalassemia patients in all aspects.  Puvvada assured daycare centres would be set up in headquarter hospital for children. He interacted with thalassemia children at Sankalpa volunteer organisation at VDOs Colony in the town. Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA chairman Bacchu Vijayakumar, Sankalpa founder P Anitha and others were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TSRTC
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp