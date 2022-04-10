Have fresh look at resumption of grant-in-aid for KNPW: Telangana HC to govt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has asked the State government to consider afresh the request of the Kamala Nehru Polytechnic for Women made on August 3, 2021, for the resumption of grantin- aid which the college was receiving till then for continuing several diploma courses.

The court asked the government to take an appropriate decision on the issue sympathetically within 45 days. The AICTE also should take a decision thereafter based on the State government’s response. Prof Shanta Sinha, a child rights activist, filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on the order passed by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana, discontinuing the diploma courses.

The petitioner’s contention was that Kamala Nehru Polytechnic for Women, on account of the government’s decision, had wound up a number of courses. The institution had been offering various diploma courses for the last many years for girl students by charging a subsidised fee. The counsels for the Secretary and Principal argued that as the grant-in-aid was not being released, the institution was closed down on August 3, 2021.

The Government Pleader assured the court that the request of the institution shall certainly be considered sympathetically, as the institution was catering to the need of girl students, that too from weaker sections of society.

The bench headed while disposing of the PIL, directed the State Government to take a fresh look at the issue and consider the request.