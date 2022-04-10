Komatireddy, Uttam helping expelled leader: Congressman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Congress leader, Addanki Dayakar, submitted a complaint against party’s Nalgonda leaders, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and R Damodar Reddy to AICC president Sonia Gandhi for trying to help a party ‘rebel’.

Dayakar had contested in 2018 Assembly elections from Thungathurthy (SC Reserved) in Suryapet district. In his letter, he alleged that the trio were trying to bring back ‘rebel’ Vaddepalli Ravi to the party-fold, despite the expulsion of six years yet to be completed. Dayakar said Ravi was trying to join the party with the help of senior leaders.