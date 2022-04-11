CM Chandrasekhar Rao sets 24 hours deadline for Centre to procure paddy from Telangana

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: Threatening to intensify his protest against the ‘discriminatory’ paddy procurement policy, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a decision regarding purchase of paddy from the state within 24 hours. He added that if there is no decision, he would reach out to the opposition parties and launch a nationwide stir for rights of the farmers.

“I appeal to the Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi and Piyush Goyal (minister of commerce and industry) that paddy is being purchased from every place (state); buy it from Telangana also. We will wait for 24 hours if any order comes from you. After 24 hours, we will make a decision. What needs to be done, we know it. We will be after you,” said Rao while speaking at the protest demanding ‘one nation-one foodgrain procurement policy’ organised by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the national capital.

In solidarity with Rao, spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Rakesh Tikait also attended the event.

Taking on the BJP-led government at the Centre further, TRS chief said that no government is permanent and if the Centre doesn’t bring a new integrated agricultural policy, the government would be changed.

“Farmers are not beggars. They are not begging; they are seeking their rights. I say to the PM to create a new agricultural policy. We will also contribute. If you don’t do it, we will remove you. The new government will get a new integrated agricultural policy and implement it. Don’t mess up with farmers. Indian history tells whenever farmers have tears, the government topples. Such power the farmers of India possess,” said Rao.

Present on the occasion were TRS MPs, Telangana MPs and functionaries of local bodies along with party leaders.

The Telangana CM was visibly upset with Goyal. He said that a delegation of TRS leaders, comprising state ministers with the issues of farmers, went to meet the commerce minister and was ill-treated.

“Piyush Goyalji asked them (TRS delegation members) to feed ‘broken rice’ to the farmers of Telangana, who grow the best quality rice in the country. The minister said that people of Telangana should develop this habit (of consuming broken rice),” said Rao and added that until farmers get constitutional protection for minimum support price (MSP), the protest will continue.

Extending his support to the grand agitation for the farmers announced by Tikait at the protest, Telangana CM said he would talk to his counterparts in other states and leaders of political parties to launch the nationwide protest.

“If the government doesn’t respond, Telangana will find a solution. Then I will return to Delhi and expose the government and their policies. We will have meetings with colleagues and friends to deliberate over the presidential election and about their (central government) policies,” he added.