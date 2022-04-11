EV charging points to be set up at fuel bunks in Telangana State

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major boost to the green energy push, Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) is in talks with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (IOCL) to establish EV charging points in its existing fuel outlets.

Once a deal is finalised, fuel outlets which mainly provide petrol and diesel will power electric vehicles through charging points in the State. According to TSREDCO, the plan is to create more EV charging points at existing fuel outlets, which are more accessible for users. These charging points would mainly come up at fuel outlets located on Hyderabad-Nagpur, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Vijayawada, Hyderabad-Karimnagar and Hyderabad-Warangal highways.

TSREDCO Managing Director N Janaiah said that EV charging stations require around 400 to 500 square yards of land along with adequate power supply, infrastructure and manpower.

“A basic EV charging point itself costs `15 to `20 lakh. Since fuel outlets have this infrastructure, it will be easy to create more charging points," he said.

TSREDCO has already signed an MoU to set up EV charging and other renewable energy fuel stations in the existing Indian Oil retail outlets (petrol bunks). Under this MoU, the construction of electric vehicle charging stations will be carried out by TSREDCO through its empanelled agencies under PPP mode.

TSREDCO and IOCL will also explore the possibilities of construction of other RE fuel based stations like CNG along with EV charging stations in feasible locations. This will be a significant step in bringing EV charging stations due to the high growth in EVs across the State.

TSREDCO is proposing to construct a total of 800 EV charging stations by the end of this year. Few charging stations from the proposed 800 EV charging station will come up in the retail outlets of IOCL, including those on the national highways passing through Telangana.