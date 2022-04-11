STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

EV charging points to be set up at fuel bunks in Telangana State

Once a deal is finalised, fuel outlets which mainly provide petrol and diesel will power electric vehicles through charging points in the State.

Published: 11th April 2022 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major boost to the green energy push, Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) is in talks with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (IOCL) to establish EV charging points in its existing fuel outlets.

Once a deal is finalised, fuel outlets which mainly provide petrol and diesel will power electric vehicles through charging points in the State. According to TSREDCO, the plan is to create more EV charging points at existing fuel outlets, which are more accessible for users. These charging points would mainly come up at fuel outlets located on Hyderabad-Nagpur, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Vijayawada, Hyderabad-Karimnagar and Hyderabad-Warangal highways. 

TSREDCO Managing Director N Janaiah said that EV charging stations require around 400 to 500 square yards of land along with adequate power supply, infrastructure and manpower. 

“A basic EV charging point itself costs `15 to `20 lakh. Since fuel outlets have this infrastructure, it will be easy to create more charging points," he said.

Accessible for users on highways

According to TSREDCO, the plan is to create more EV charging points at existing fuel outlets, which are more accessible for users. These charging points would mainly come up at fuel outlets located on highways

TSREDCO, IOCL may explore CNG option too

TSREDCO has already signed an MoU to set up EV charging and other renewable energy fuel stations in the existing Indian Oil retail outlets (petrol bunks). Under this MoU, the construction of electric vehicle charging stations will be carried out by TSREDCO through its empanelled agencies under PPP mode. 

TSREDCO and IOCL will also explore the possibilities of construction of other RE fuel based stations like CNG along with EV charging stations in feasible locations. This will be a significant step in bringing EV charging stations due to the high growth in EVs across the State.

TSREDCO is proposing to construct a total of 800 EV charging stations by the end of this year. Few charging stations from the proposed 800 EV charging station will come up in the retail outlets of IOCL, including those on the national highways passing through Telangana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana State TSREDCO HPCL EV charging points EV
India Matters
Pakistan's new prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
In Shehbaz Sharif's ancestral village in Punjab, people nurture hope of better India-Pak ties
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | ANI)
Unemployment? 2 lakh posts continue to remain vacant in Indian Railways
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath likely to find a place on BJP Parliamentary Board soon
Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (Photo| Ranjit K Dey, EPS)
Big divide in Gujarat Congress over Prashant Kishor's possible induction as strategist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp