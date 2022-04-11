STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kalyanotsavam celebrated on a grand scale in Bhadrachalam

Thousands of devotees and VIPs witness the event at the decorated Mithila Stadium

Published: 11th April 2022 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Visuals from ‘Sitarama Kalyanam’ organised at Mithila Stadium in Bhadrachalam on Sunday

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita was celebrated on a grand scale at the Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy temple in Bhadrachalam on Sunday. 

Thousands of devotees and VIPs witnessed the event at the decorated Mithila Stadium. As per the tradition, the deities were brought to Mithila Stadium from the main temple in procession at around 10.30 am. The idols were received by priests amid chanting vedic mantras, beating of the drums and Kolata dance. 

The deities were placed on a decorated silver chair and were adorned with gold ornaments — yagnopavetham, Pacchalapathakam, Rama mada to Lord Rama and chintakupathakam to Goddess Sita. After this, the priests performed mangala sutra puja. Around 12 pm, they completed the Jeelakarra Bellam ritual following which the Mangalsutra Dharana was done. Later, the priests organized Talambrala Tantu. Chants of Jai Shri Rama reverberated at the stadium throughout the pujas. 

Ministers offer prayers to deities 

On behalf of the State government, Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar visited the temple and offered ‘pattu vastralu’ and ‘muthyala talambralu’ to the deities. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams chairman AV Subba Reddy also offered pattu vastralu and muthyala talambralu to the deities. 

Tribal Minister Satyavathi Rathode, Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah visited the temple on the occasion.

TTD offers  ‘pattu vastralu’ to deities

TTD offers  'pattu vastralu' to deities 

Guv to visit Bhadrachalam temple today

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will visit Sri Sita Ramachandra-swamy temple at 10 am on Monday. Later, she will proceed to Saraswati Sishu Mandir school in the town to attend programmes of Vanavasi Kalyan Ashram. The Governor will also attend the programmes of IRCS Blood Bank in Bhadrachalam at 3.05 pm. She will also visit Sri Jagadamba Sametha Jayalingeswara Swamy temple at Nacharam village in Bhadradri Kothagudem district at 5.30 pm.

