KCR ‘anti-Muslim’, boycott his iftar, says Shabbir

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who came to power by bagging votes of various sections was in reality ‘anti-minority’, former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Sunday gave a call for boycotting the iftar party that would be hosted by him before the end of the holy month of Ramzan.

Speaking to media persons at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Shabbir accused Rao of marginalisation after the formation of Telangana. Elaborating on his charges, Shabbir said that Rao weakened minority educational institutions by stopping fee reimbursement funds and scholarships. “It led to the closure of several minority institutions imparting higher education, including 75 per cent of engineering colleges,” he stated.

Shabbir added that the TRS government targeted all minority bodies like Urdu Academy, Haj Committee and others by not appointing chairpersons or panels. “KCR then removed the representation of Muslims from important institutions like the Universities and also the Telangana State Public Service Commission,” the Congress leader said.

He said that the lack of Muslim representation in the TSPSC was a clear indication that the TRS government was not serious about implementing a 4 per cent quota in the ongoing recruitment drive to fill 80,000 vacancies by violating the Rule of Reservation. “KCR simply hates Muslims and he is damaging their institutions in a systematic and organised manner as part of a larger conspiracy,” Shabbir alleged.

He said that the 4 per cent quota in jobs and education for poor Muslims under the BC-E category, introduced by the Congress regime in 2004, was under serious threat although its continuance depends on the final judgment of the Supreme Court. “By proposing changes in the Constitution, KCR wants to scrap the ongoing 4 per cent quota for Muslims,” he alleged. Shabbir said that a detailed action plan would be announced soon to launch a state-wide agitation to defend the 4 per cent Muslim quota.

Former minister makes his point clear

