Locals blame officials for lower than expected turnout 

Although the officials had earlier declared that no one will be allowed into the kalyanamandapam without tickets, the situation was different on Sunday.

Published: 11th April 2022 07:35 AM

Visuals from ‘Sitarama Kalyanam’ organised at Mithila Stadium in Bhadrachalam on Sunday

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Despite the district administration and Ramalayam authorities making elaborate arrangements expecting over two lakh devotees, ‘Sitarama Kalyanam’ witnessed lower turnout of devotees.  Locals alleged that officials failed to give wide publicity for the event in the two Telugu states.  

“As there was no clarity about the Kalyanotsavam date, many devotees visited the temple on Saturday,” said B Srinivas Rao, a trader in the locality. 

Although the officials had earlier declared that no one will be allowed into the kalyanamandapam without tickets, the situation was different on Sunday. Small leaders and even some local residents were seen in the kalyanamandapam. A police officer, on condition of anonymity, said that small leaders entered the VIP section along with people’s representatives. “If we had stopped them, we would have  faced ire of these leaders,” he said. 

The VVIP section which was reserved for Chief Minister and other VIPs, were encroached by ruling party activists, party leaders and locals. B Sagar Reddy, a devotee from Hyderabad lamented that he and his family members had occupied seats in the VIP section after buying Rs 2500 tickets. “When the pujas started, hundreds of people entered into the section and pushed devotees with tickets,” he said.

