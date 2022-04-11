Writer-poet Marripelli Srinivas passes away

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Well-known writer, poet and magician Marripelli Srinivas, succumbed to cancer here on Sunday at the age of 53. Reacting to the news, members of National Literary Council, Sahitya Gouthami and Government Teachers Association district unit said that his death was a great loss to literary arts.

His friend Gajula Ravinder remembered that while working as teacher Srinivas had done a great job in translating Telugu stories into Urdu for Urdu medium students and bringing out creativity in schoolchildren.

He was a prolific writer of Kanda poems and was often seen riding his scooter on the main streets of Karimnagar blindfolded.

Several literary personalities, including Sahitya Gouthami president Gandra Laxman Rao, were among those who mourned the death of Marripelli Srinivas and extended their deepest condolences to his family members.