STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Writer-poet Marripelli Srinivas passes away

Well-known writer, poet and magician Marripelli Srinivas, succumbed to cancer here on Sunday at the age of 53.

Published: 11th April 2022 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Marripelli Srinivas

Marripelli Srinivas

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Well-known writer, poet and magician Marripelli Srinivas, succumbed to cancer here on Sunday at the age of 53.  Reacting to the news, members of National Literary Council, Sahitya Gouthami and Government Teachers Association district unit said that his death was a great loss to literary arts.

His friend Gajula Ravinder remembered that while working as teacher Srinivas had done a great job in translating Telugu stories into Urdu for Urdu medium students and bringing out creativity in schoolchildren. 

He was a prolific writer of Kanda poems and was often seen riding his scooter on the main streets of Karimnagar blindfolded.  

Several literary personalities, including Sahitya Gouthami president Gandra Laxman Rao, were among those who mourned the death of Marripelli Srinivas and extended their deepest condolences to his family members.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Marripelli Srinivas Writer Magician Cancer National Literary Council
India Matters
Pakistan's new prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
In Shehbaz Sharif's ancestral village in Punjab, people nurture hope of better India-Pak ties
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | ANI)
Unemployment? 2 lakh posts continue to remain vacant in Indian Railways
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath likely to find a place on BJP Parliamentary Board soon
Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (Photo| Ranjit K Dey, EPS)
Big divide in Gujarat Congress over Prashant Kishor's possible induction as strategist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp