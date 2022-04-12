STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
81 per cent Covid patients with two or more co-morbidities didn’t survive

The need for hospital stay also increased among patients with a combination of these co-morbidities. 

Covid patient

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A new study conducted by Apollo hospitals has found the role of four co-morbidities — Diabetes Mellitus (DM), Hypertension (HTN), Coronary Artery disease (CAD), and Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) — in causing highest mortality. Impact of each disease was studied individually as well as together with other co-morbidities. The research paper was published in BioMed International.

Titled “Prevalence and Impact of Pre-existing Comorbidities on Overall Clinical Outcomes of Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients”, the study analysed cases of 369 individuals among which 59.1 per cent had at least one co-morbidity. The research, as anticipated, found the combination of all four co-morbidities most likely leads to death. Nearly 81.8 per cent patients who had more than one co-morbidity have died, the study has found. 

Chronic kidney disease was found to be the second most deadly co-morbidity. The study found nearly 66.7 per cent among those who had the kidney ailments did not survive during Covid. It was followed by Coronary Artery Disease, more than 57 per cent patients with this disease did not survive the pandemic.

The chance of survival, among Covid-19 patients, was the highest when there was no co-morbidity. Only 9.3 per cent of those who did not have either of the four co-morbidities did not survive. Diabetes was also not found as risky for survival among Covid-19 patients as other diseases. More than 86 per cent patients with diabetes who contracted Covid-19 infection have survived. 

Hospital stay

The need for hospital stay also increased among patients with a combination of these co-morbidities. The researchers note, “Our analysis indicates that an increasing number of co-morbidities has significantly affected clinical outcomes in hospitalised Covid-19 patients. The mortality rate increased with the number of co-morbidities in our study. Likewise, a prolonged hospitalization period was observed in patients with co-morbidities compared to those with none.”

