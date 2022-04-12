Consume nutritious food, Telangana Governor tells expecting moms

KHAMMAM: Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan participated in several programmes in Bhadrachalam and Dammapet on Monday.She took part in a baby shower programme for 123 tribal women, organised by Vanavasi Kalyana Parishad, at a function hall in Bhadrachalam. Speaking to the expecting mothers, she said that the ‘baby shower’ programme is a tradition that welcomes the experience of becoming a mother. She advised the women to take care of their health and consume nutritious food.Later, she laid the foundation stone for a hospital on the premises of the Indian Red Cross Society. She announced `20 lakh funds for the construction of the hospital. She later visited Nacharam village and offered prayers to Lord Laxminarasimha Swamy.
