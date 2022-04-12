Government shows green flag to TSREDCO for setting up EV charging stations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has permitted TSREDCO, a nodal agency for setting up charging infrastructure for electric vehicles across the State under single-window clearance system, to move ahead with the work.The TSREDCO will act as a coordination agency that will help entrepreneur with necessary applications, payments and clearance for setting up an electric vehicle charging station. The agency will coordinate with all the relevant departments.

A Government Order issued in the regard states that TSREDCO will handover documents, specifically related to Energy Department (TSDISCOMS/ TSTRANSCO and CEIG), for further processing. The agency will also facilitate the revenue sharing agreement with land owning agencies as per the guidelines issued by the GOI. The EV charging stations will be set up either under FAME scheme with government subsidiaries or under PPP model selected through

TSREDCO. The application is to be submitted through TSREDCO Electric Vehicle mobile app or website. The charging stations set up on private premises need to furnish an NOC from TSREDCO for obtaining the electrical connectivity approval from DISCOMs. All the charging station operators in Telangana should report to TSREDCO and CEA on a monthly basis for further planning. All the private agencies or companies that wish to provide locations for installation of charging stations must agree to mutually agreed revenue sharing basis with TSREDCO.