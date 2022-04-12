STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Judgement in Akbaruddin Owaisi's hate speech cases, posted to Wednesday

After the speeches which were delivered in Urdu, suo moto cases were registered in January 2013 and Owaisi was then arrested and released on bail subsequently.

Published: 12th April 2022 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Court for trial of cases against MP and MLA at Hyderabad posted judgement in hate speech cases, against AIMIM leader and party's floor leader in Telangana Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi, to Wednesday. Owaisi delivered the speeches at Nizamabad and Nirmal in December 2012.

During the trial, the prosecution has presented before the court evidence including translated version of the speeches and also forensic reports. The court concluded the trial a week ago. 

