Judgement in Akbaruddin Owaisi's hate speech cases, posted to Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Court for trial of cases against MP and MLA at Hyderabad posted judgement in hate speech cases, against AIMIM leader and party's floor leader in Telangana Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi, to Wednesday. Owaisi delivered the speeches at Nizamabad and Nirmal in December 2012.

After the speeches which were delivered in Urdu, suo moto cases were registered in January 2013 and Owaisi was then arrested and released on bail subsequently. Multiple cases were also registered in different parts of the state.

During the trial, the prosecution has presented before the court evidence including translated version of the speeches and also forensic reports. The court concluded the trial a week ago.