Paddy farmers will lose Rs 3,000 crore: PCC chief Revanth Reddy

In a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Revanth reminded him that the role of State government was to procurement paddy under decentralised mechanism.

TPCC president and Congress MP Revanth Reddy . (Photo | EPS, R V K Rao)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mounting attack over the ongoing paddy stir at both Centre and State, PCC chief A Revanth Reddy said on Monday that farmers are forced to sell paddy to millers at paltry sum of Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,400 per quintal, which is way below the MSP of Rs 1,960. He said the farmers may face losses to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore.

In a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Revanth reminded him that the role of State government was to procurement paddy under decentralised mechanism. Responding on Deeksha held in Delhi by KCR, Revanth said that a few hours of protest in Delhi won’t resolve the issue, but it will provide political mileage to TRS. 

He wondered as to why TRS MPs have failed to highlight the issue during the Parliament session. He alleged that the TRS leaders, in a nexus with with rice mills, were causing hardships of the farmers. He asked KCR, “What do you say about the allegations that your family has colluded with millers?” 

Revanth further expressed apprehensions about the future of the Civil Supplies Corporation, whose major function is acting as an intermediary between farmers and FCI (Food Corporation of India). “Now even its future is at stake as the entire functioning of Civil Supplies Corporation depends on the 2.5 per cent commission provided by FCI,” he emphasised.

