Sea of devotees witness Pattabhishekam

KHAMMAM: The Pattabhishekam (coronation ceremony) of Lord Rama was performed on a grand note at the Mithila Stadium in Bhadrachalam on Monday. The rituals, which are unique to Rama, were witnessed by Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan and thousands of devotees.

Later, the priests performed the Mahakumbha teertha prokshana. The Pattabhishekam is conducted the day after Rama Navami. While the celebrations were marred by rising Covid-19 cases last year, the temple town seemed to have returned to its former self as a sea of devotees came to witnessed the ceremony.

Rama was adorned with ornaments containing emeralds, an umbrella, sandals, a sword and Chintaku Pathakam, while Lord Anjaneya donned a chain of pearls. The decorated deities were brought from the Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy temple to the stadium amid vedic chants and drums beats, and placed on a silver chariot. Later, the priests performed Viswakshena puja at 10 am, which paved the way for the Pattabhishekam, which was held amid a loud cheer of devotees chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’.The priests also explained the significance of the coronation ceremony.

Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan reaches

the Bhadrachalam Road Railway Station

early on Monday morning

Welcomed with honours

Tamilsai who came to Bhadrachalam for the Pattabhisekham was welcomed with honours at the main temple. Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah, Temple Executive Officer B Sivaji, Bhadradri Kothagudem Additional Joint Collector K Venkateswarlu and Assistant Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju welcomed the Governor.

Speaking to the media at the temple, Tamilisai said the examples set by Lord Rama should be followed by future generations and thanked the temple officials.

She also remembered the contributions of Bhakti movement saint Bhadrachala Ramadasu, who, according to some historians, built the temple. She also presented patta vastralu to the deities. She also urged people to visit the temple during the festival and seek blessings from Rama.