STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana is better than Gujarat in supplying power to agriculture sector: NITI Aayog

However, Punjab topped in the Discoms’ performance bagging 77.1 points, whereas Telangana stood in 18th with 55.1 points.

Published: 12th April 2022 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 02:41 AM   |  A+A-

Niti Aayog (Photo | PTI)

Niti Aayog (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana is better than Gujarat in providing electricity to agriculture sector, according to NITI Aayog. While Telangana scored 100 in “hours of electricity supplied to the agriculture sector”, Gujarat only received 11.4 points. The neighbouring Andhra Pradesh’s scored 5.6, according to the NITI Aayog’s ‘State Energy and Climate Index’ (SECI) Round-I report released on Monday.

Under access, affordable, and reliable (AAR) energy, Telangana stood in the second place with a score of 60.4; Kerala topped in this category with a score of 67.3. The AAR consists of five indicators — per capita energy consumption, hours of electricity supplied in agricultural and industrial sectors, cross-subsidisation and life-line electricity, and tariff. Under this category, Gujarat stood in seventh place with the score of 52.4, whereas Andhra Pradesh secured 18th place with a score of 42.6.

However, Punjab topped in the Discoms’ performance bagging 77.1 points, whereas Telangana stood in 18th with 55.1 points. In environmental sustainability, the TS stood in 12th place with a score of 34.6. In new initiatives category, TS secured 19th place with a score of 0.4. The NITI Aayog report said that States such as Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Telangana are making significant efforts in the adoption of the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NITI Aayog State Energy and Climate Index
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp