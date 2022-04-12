Telangana is better than Gujarat in supplying power to agriculture sector: NITI Aayog

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana is better than Gujarat in providing electricity to agriculture sector, according to NITI Aayog. While Telangana scored 100 in “hours of electricity supplied to the agriculture sector”, Gujarat only received 11.4 points. The neighbouring Andhra Pradesh’s scored 5.6, according to the NITI Aayog’s ‘State Energy and Climate Index’ (SECI) Round-I report released on Monday.

Under access, affordable, and reliable (AAR) energy, Telangana stood in the second place with a score of 60.4; Kerala topped in this category with a score of 67.3. The AAR consists of five indicators — per capita energy consumption, hours of electricity supplied in agricultural and industrial sectors, cross-subsidisation and life-line electricity, and tariff. Under this category, Gujarat stood in seventh place with the score of 52.4, whereas Andhra Pradesh secured 18th place with a score of 42.6.

However, Punjab topped in the Discoms’ performance bagging 77.1 points, whereas Telangana stood in 18th with 55.1 points. In environmental sustainability, the TS stood in 12th place with a score of 34.6. In new initiatives category, TS secured 19th place with a score of 0.4. The NITI Aayog report said that States such as Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Telangana are making significant efforts in the adoption of the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC).