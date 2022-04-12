Telangana signs trade MoU with government of Thailand  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Department of Industries & Commerce and the Ministry of Commerce, Royal Thai Government entered into a Memorandum of Understanding, on Monday. Both the governments will explore the possibility of potential trade and investments in several key focus sectors, mainly involving agro-based food processing, wood processing and wood-based industry.

The agreement will also focus on areas of mutual interest for potential cooperation and collaboration, including the development of SMEs and startups, with the aim of promoting trade and investment between both economies. IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Commerce of Thailand Jurin Laksanawisit were virtually present during the MoU signing programme.