Three new greenfield highways to come up in Khammam

Built at a total cost of Rs 2,200 crore, these new greenfield highways would cover a distance of 100 km.

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a big boost to road infrastructure in Khammam, three new greenfield highways are being planned in the district. Built at a total cost of Rs 2,200 crore, these new greenfield highways would cover a distance of 100 km. As part of this, the construction of a four-lane access-controlled greenfield highway section of NH-365BG (Khammam - Devarapalle section) from Thallampadu village to Somavaram village will be carried out at a cost of Rs 772 crore for a distance of 33 km. 

This apart, four-lane access-controlled greenfield highways will also be constructed from Somavaram village to Chintagudem village (29 km) at a cost of Rs 637 crore and from Chintagudem village to Thumburu village (42 km) at a cost of Rs 804 crore, all under the Khammam-Devarapalle section of NH-365BG. 

These greenfield highways are being constructed under the Green Highways (Plantation, Beautification and Maintenance) Policy. As part of this, the implementing agency has to plant shrubs, which are natural sinks for air pollutants, along the highway. The selected agency would also have to place select ornamental trees and shrubs at places of importance while also carrying out the turfing works and landscaping.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways MoRTH) has appointed competent authorities for the land acquisition for the development of the greenfield regional expressway on the northern side of Hyderabad connecting Sangareddy, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri via Medak and Siddipet.

The Centre has allocated Rs 1,556 crore for the four-laning of two existing lanes from Suryapet to Khammam of NH-365BB (old SH-42). This 59-km-long stretch is crucial for the State as it’s connects Telangana to the ports in Andhra Pradesh. So far, 75 per cent of the works have been completed and it’s slated to finish by September.

