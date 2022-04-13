Flash floods, disaster in store

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The entire move to scrap G.O 111 has fetched sharp reactions from experts who term the move ‘suicidal’. Their primary contention is that once GO 111 is scrapped, urban flooding will become a constant, the city’s groundwater needs will be hit.

“The GO 111 issue is not an environmental one. People will die if these two reservoirs and their catchments are compromised with concretisation. We are only one flash flood away from mass devastation and this government will be responsible for it. The biggest threat will be to people living in the Old City, Nagole and areas adjacent to Musi,” said Thakur Rajkumar Singh, petitioner in the NGT in 2016 on the matter.

Activist Lubna Sarwath questioned the government’s authority on anything pertaining to GO 111 as these two reservoirs were dam structures built to reduce devastation of flash floods in future on river Musi.

“In 2021 the National Dam Safety Act was passed as per which state committees must be formed to manage the dams in the state. Telangana has no such committee. So the government has no business to disrupt these two dams,” she said, describing the process followed to repeal the GO “undemocratic”.

