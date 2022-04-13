STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Permission must to fell trees in certain TS districts: Tree Protection Committee

Even if one wants to fell trees on their land, a permission from the concerned authority must be sought.

Tree Cutting

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Tree Protection Committee (TPC), set up by the State government, urged citizens to take its permission before felling trees in Rangareddy, Hyderabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts. If any person or institution intends to fell or translocate any tree existing on their land, they have to apply for permission for such felling or translocation of trees on the tgfmis.com module, as per the WALTA Act, 2005, the TPC said.

“After obtaining the required permission from the authorised authority only, the required trees can be felled. However, it has come to the notice of the TPC that the trees are being felled without obtaining such permissions, which is illegal and a punishable offence, as per law,” the TPC chairperson said. Even if one wants to fell trees on their land, a permission from the concerned authority must be sought.

Tree Protection Committee
