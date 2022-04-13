STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM war on dynasties led to paddy issue:  Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Addressing media persons in New Delhi on Tuesday, he asked why the CM, who was a Union Minister in the UPA government earlier, had not questioned the Central procurement policy then.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy said that because Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared a war on dynastic politics, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has started the paddy procurement controversy in Telangana. Addressing media persons in New Delhi on Tuesday, he asked why the CM, who was a Union Minister in the UPA government earlier, had not questioned the Central procurement policy then.

“The CM is troubling the farmers by making an issue out of nothing. Now that the farmers are anguished, he is trying to gain back their support by inciting them against the Centre,” he said. He showed videos of the CM from 2020, when the latter had urged the farmers from the floor of the Assembly to grow paddy and assured the farmers that Rythu Bandhu Samithi would procure paddy at Minimum Support Price (MSP) if middlemen tried to exploit the farmers by reducing the price. 

Challenging the State government to prove if FCI has procured parboiled rice from Punjab, he advised the State to change the seed variety and pre-pone harvest of paddy in Rabi season by a month, which would address the issue of broken rice while custom milling.

