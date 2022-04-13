Telangana Governor visits villages, lunches with tribals

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Telangana Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan on Tuesday said it was very unfortunate that there is a high degree of nutrition deficiency among tribal children in remote villages. She advised the Kondareddy community to make use of the government schemes and benefit from them. She also said that remote tribal villages need to be developed in all aspects.

On her second day’s tour in the Bhadradri-Kothgudem district, the Governor visited the remote Kondareddy habitation in Pusukunta village of Dammapet Mandal. The Governor who adopted Pusukunta and Gogulamudi villages had taken up development works. She laid the foundation stone for two community halls estimated cost of Rs 16 lakh in Gogulamudi village. She also inaugurated renovated Anganwadi centre and spent time with children. The Governor also joined a dance performance by the Koyas. Later, she served lunch to the tribals and sat down with them for the meal.

Officials skip Guv’s programme, draw locals’ ire

As many officials including the Collector and SP skipped Tamilsai’s programme in Dammapet mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on the second day of her tour on Tuesday, the locals did not take the protocol violation kindly and ridiculed the State officials. “We had expected the higher officials to visit the village at least today, but no one turned up for the Governor’s programme. It is ridiculous,” said one of the villagers.

The District Collector and SP did not attend her programme. The ITDA project officer, who was supposed to organise and monitor the entire programme, also skipped it. It was alleged that the security for Governor’s tour was very poor. The Governor travelled 8 to 10 km in forest to reach the habitation, but no higher police officer was seen monitoring security. Tamilisai did not respond to media persons’ questions over the absence of higher officials.