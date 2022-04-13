STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana Governor visits villages, lunches with tribals

The Governor who adopted Pusukunta and Gogulamudi villages had taken up development works.

Published: 13th April 2022 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (Photo | EPS)

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Telangana Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan on Tuesday said it was very unfortunate that there is a high degree of nutrition deficiency among tribal children in remote villages. She advised the Kondareddy community to make use of the government schemes and benefit from them. She also said that remote tribal villages need to be developed in all aspects. 

On her second day’s tour in the Bhadradri-Kothgudem district, the Governor visited the remote Kondareddy habitation in Pusukunta village of Dammapet Mandal. The Governor who adopted Pusukunta and Gogulamudi villages had taken up development works. She laid the foundation stone for two community halls estimated cost of Rs 16 lakh in Gogulamudi village. She also inaugurated renovated Anganwadi centre and spent time with children. The Governor also joined a dance performance by the Koyas. Later, she served lunch to the tribals and sat down with them for the meal. 

Officials skip Guv’s programme, draw locals’ ire

As many officials including the Collector and SP skipped Tamilsai’s programme in Dammapet mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on the second day of her tour on Tuesday, the locals did not take the protocol violation kindly and ridiculed the State officials. “We had expected the higher officials to visit the village at least today, but no one turned up for the Governor’s programme. It is ridiculous,” said one of the villagers.

The District Collector and SP did not attend her programme. The ITDA project officer, who was supposed to organise and monitor the entire programme, also skipped it. It was alleged that the security for Governor’s tour was very poor. The Governor travelled 8 to 10 km in forest to reach the habitation, but no higher police officer was seen monitoring security. Tamilisai did not respond to media persons’ questions over the absence of higher officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp