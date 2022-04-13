STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana HC tells government to provide all facilities at hostels for visually impaired pupils

The court granted four weeks time to the government to file an affidavit on the steps taken in the matter. 

Telangana HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the State Government to take steps to provide all facilities in the two hostels for the visually impaired students in Malakpet and Old city and ensure proper food is served and sanitation, mattresses and beds are provided. The court asked the government to provide napkins, and uniforms and pay cosmetic charges to the visually impaired children within three days and adjourned the PIL to June 6.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, while going through the report filed by Senior Counsel L Ravichander (Amicus Curie) on the facilities provided in the hostels and schools, the bench observed that the students are subjected to cruelty by not providing basic infrastructure and facilities for which they have got every right.

The bench was hearing a taken up PIL based on the news item published on April 4, 2022 which exposed the pathetic and deplorable conditions in which 60-odd visually impaired children live. The Amicus Curie informed the Court that the conditions prevailing in the two hostels are pathetic. The court granted four weeks time to the government to file an affidavit on the steps taken in the matter. 

Students subjected to cruelty: Bench
