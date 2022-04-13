Telangana High Court dismisses writ appeal against Sridhar Rao, wife

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, on Tuesday, disposed of the writ appeal filed by Kushi Chand Vadde, challenging the single-judge order which directed the Telangana police not to arrest Sridhar Rao, Managing Director, Sandhya Convention Centre, and his wife Sandhya in any civil or commercial cases.

The court opined that the order is certainly an order arising out of the criminal jurisdiction and an appeal against the order passed under criminal jurisdiction is not maintainable in the High Court. Hence, the writ appeal filed challenging the single judge order is not maintainable.

The couple is facing over 17 criminal cases for duping and defrauding people of crores of rupees by not handing over possession of flats and commercial spaces across the State on time. Initially, they also evaded arrest, but later succeeded in getting a blanket order of ‘not to arrest’ from the High Court.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili directed the appellant and the State government to appear before the single judge on April 18 by filling an appropriate order seeking modification.