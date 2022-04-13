STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court dismisses writ appeal against Sridhar Rao, wife

The couple is facing over 17 criminal cases for duping and defrauding people of crores of rupees by not handing over possession of flats and commercial spaces across the State on time.

Published: 13th April 2022 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, on Tuesday, disposed of the writ appeal filed by Kushi Chand Vadde, challenging the single-judge order which directed the Telangana police not to arrest Sridhar Rao, Managing Director, Sandhya Convention Centre, and his wife Sandhya in any civil or commercial cases. 

The court opined that the order is certainly an order arising out of the criminal jurisdiction and an appeal against the order passed under criminal jurisdiction is not maintainable in the High Court. Hence, the writ appeal filed challenging the single judge order is not maintainable.    

The couple is facing over 17 criminal cases for duping and defrauding people of crores of rupees by not handing over possession of flats and commercial spaces across the State on time. Initially, they also evaded arrest, but later succeeded in getting a blanket order of ‘not to arrest’ from the High Court.  

The bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili directed the appellant and the State government to appear before the single judge on April 18 by filling an appropriate order seeking modification.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sridhar Rao
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp