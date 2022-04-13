TRS goons will pose as ryots, disrupt padayatra, Bandi warns partymen

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president B Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday claimed that it has come to his notice that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has made plans to obstruct BJP leaders from participating in his Praja Sangrama Yatra by filing false cases on them.

He cautioned BJP leaders that the ruling party’s plan was to send goondas to impersonate farmers and attack the saffron party workers during the padayatra. Addressing party leaders at BJP office in Nampally, Sanjay cautioned: “We all need to be prepared to face stone-pelting and attacks by TRS goons. At no point should we retaliate. We need to act with resilience and patience.”

He alleged that the Chief Minister was trying to divert the attention of the people anguished by hike in electricity and bus charges, and to divert people’s anger by pushing the blame for paddy procurement on the Centre.

He stated that though international prices of crude oil have seen a steep hike internationally, the Centre has reduced excise tax on fuel to provide relief to the people, but the State has not reduced value-added tax (VAT), and has been celebrating whenever fuel prices went high, as it would get additional VAT.